Rainy weather to persist in Kazakhstan Aug 9

The Southern cyclone and associated fronts will be responsible for unstable weather conditions in the entire territory of Kazakhstan on Friday, August 9. Rain and thunderstorm, hail and squall will hit across the country, with heavy rainfall forecast in western, northwestern, northern and central areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed will intensify countrywide, and dust storm will hit southern parts. Fog will blanket northwestern and northern regions in the morning.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu regions, south of Abai and Kyzylorda regions.

Scorching heat will persist in the north and center of Almaty and Zhetysu regions, and in desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire hazard is expected to be high in Atyrau, Abai regions, east of Ulytau region, south of Karaganda region, west and center of Aktobe region, south, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, center and west of East Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire risk is predicted for Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Ulytay, and Zhetysu regions, west, north, and center of Almaty region, south and east of Aktobe region, south of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as for Abai region.