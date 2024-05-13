Rainy weather to persist in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Southern Cyclone will determine the weather in most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming: most areas will see abundant rainfall and thunderstorm. Hail and squalling wind are possible, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the met service, heavy rainfall will batter central and northern parts May 14-15, eastern areas on May 15, and southern and southeastern regions on May 16.

Cessation of precipitation and temperatures decrease is forecast in western, northwestern and northern parts of the country on May 16.