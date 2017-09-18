Rainy weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 18, the passage of atmospheric fronts in the north and east of Kazakhstan will cause rains with thunderstorms. Wind strengthening and patches of fog are expected.

According to Kazhyromet weather forecasters, some areas of Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will see thunderstorms and stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

In the daytime, in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions the wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s. Patchy fog is predicted in Kostanay region in the morning.