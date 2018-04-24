Rainy weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that rains, thunderstorms, fog and stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.



East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog.



Chances of hail will be high in Kyzylorda and Almaty regions.