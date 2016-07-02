EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:29, 02 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and bleak wind may hit some parts of the country as well, according to Kazhydromet. Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Hail is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Fervent heat is to grip some parts of Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!