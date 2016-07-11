EN
    08:15, 11 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to return to Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms and strong wind are expected in northern, western, northwestern, southwestern and eastern parts of the country today. Hail is also a possibility in eastern parts of the country. However, no precipitation is expected in the south and in the southeast of Kazkahstan.

    As it was informed, thunderstorms are expected in spots in Akmola region.

    Thunderstorm and strong wind are forecast for Mangystau, Kostanay, Atyrau, North Kazkahstan regions today.

    Thunderstorm, strong wind with the possibility of hail are forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

    Nevertheless, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions in spots will have hot weather today.

     

