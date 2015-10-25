EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:19, 25 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sunday, 25 October, rainfall is expected in most of the territory of Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind of up to 15-20 mps and dust storm are predicted for Kyzylorda region. Strong wind of 15-20m mps is also expected in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Foggy weather is forecasted in North-Kazakhstan region. Moreover residents of the region are warned about ice slick and strong wind of 15-20 mps.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!