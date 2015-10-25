Rainy weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sunday, 25 October, rainfall is expected in most of the territory of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind of up to 15-20 mps and dust storm are predicted for Kyzylorda region. Strong wind of 15-20m mps is also expected in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Foggy weather is forecasted in North-Kazakhstan region. Moreover residents of the region are warned about ice slick and strong wind of 15-20 mps.