Rainy weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 29. Meteorologists forecast rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail countrywide. According to Kazhydromet, only western Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather.

Winds with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog.



Fervent heat is expected to grip Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Extreme fire hazard is in effect in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.