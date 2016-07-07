Rainy weather to stay in Kazakhstan on July 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather with thunderstorms and gusty wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and fog are expected in some parts of the country as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Atyrau regions.



Akmola, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Hail may hit East Kazakhstan region.



Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.