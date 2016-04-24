EN
    09:10, 24 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and bleak wind will persist in Kazakhstan today, April 24. According to Kazhydromet, dense fog will descend on some areas of the country as well.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.
    Thunderstorms are forecast for South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan. Akmola, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.
    High fire hazard will remain in Aktobe region.

