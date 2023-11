ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers, stiff wind and hail are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



Hail is expected in Zhambyl and Karganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau region.