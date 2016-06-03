Rainy weather to stay in Kazakhstan till weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and bleak wind will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 3. However, northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay and Mangystau regions.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.