Rainy weather to take hold of Kazakhstan midweek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will grip Kazakhstan in upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Chances of hail will be high as well.

"Rain showers will persist in most regions of the country in next three days. Heavy rains will douse northern and central Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan tomorrow. However, it will give way to occasional rains and hail," Kazhydromet said in a statement.