Rainy weather with storms forecast for weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage will trigger off rains in some parts of Kazakhstan, whilst the south, south-east, north, north-west will enjoy weather with no precipitations.

Increase of wind blowing up to 15-20m/s, fog, thunderstorms are expected to hit North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions in two days to come.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected in East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions, storms are to hit Mangistau during the day, Kazhydromet informs.