EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 11 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Rainy weather with storms forecast for weekend

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passage will trigger off rains in some parts of Kazakhstan, whilst the south, south-east, north, north-west will enjoy weather with no precipitations. 

    Increase of wind blowing up to 15-20m/s, fog, thunderstorms are expected to hit North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions in two days to come.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected in East Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions, storms are to hit Mangistau during the day, Kazhydromet informs.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!