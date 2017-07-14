Rainy weekend ahead for Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain weather will descend on Astana this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Astana city administration.

According to Kazhydromet, partly cloudy weather with occasional rains and thunderstorm are expected in Astana on July 14. Chances of hail will be high. Northern wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps will batter the city. Mercury will go down to +9, +11°C at night and up to +19, +21°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy weather will persist on July 15 and 16. Rains will douse the city and may give way to hail. Mercury may go down to +9, +11°C at night and +23, +24°C at daytime.