    09:00, 01 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Rainy weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, chances of rain showers, bleak wind and fog will be high across the country.

    Wind gusting up to 15-22 mps will batter Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

