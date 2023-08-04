EN
    13:07, 04 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Rainy weekend ahead in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with showers and thunderstorms is forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    Heavy downpour, gusty wind, hail and squall will pound northern, central, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Weather without precipitation is expected only in the west of the country.

    Temperature will gradually dip across most of Kazakhstan, except for southeastern Kazakhstan that will be gripped by fervent heat of +40, +42°C on August 5-6.

    Extreme drought is predicted for Kostanay, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.


