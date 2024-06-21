Rainy weekend approaching Kazakhstan

Rains, thundershowers and squall winds are forecast to grip the greater part of Kazakhstan in the few days on June 22-24, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Hail is expected to batter the country’s west, north and northwest.

Heavy downpours are predicted to pound the country’s west on June 22-23, northwest on June 22-24 and north on June 22.

Heat indexes are forecast to raise to 25-25 degrees Celsius, soar as high as 31-39 degrees in the east. Air temperature will drop to 22-30 degrees Celsius in the northwest, 30-38 degrees in the south, 25-38 in the southeast, and 23-36 degrees in the north and central part of Kazakhstan.