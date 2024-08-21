Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 21

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, hail and squall is forecast on Wednesday, Aug 21, in most parts of Kazakhstan due to the Northwestern cyclone. Heavy downpours will batter northwestern, eastern and central areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Only western and southern regions will see no precipitation today. Windy and foggy conditions are predicted countrywide.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau region, south of West Kazakhstan region in the daytime.

Fire hazard will be high in Atyrau, Abai regions, north of Ulytau region, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, west and southeast of Mangystau region, northwest of Kyzylorda region, and northwest of East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, west, north of Almaty region, northwest and center of Mangystau region, southwest, south and northeast of Atyrau region, south and center of East Kazakhstan region, east and south of Karaganda region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest and south of Abai region, and south of West Kazakhstan region are warned of extremely high fire risk.