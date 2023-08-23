Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and gusting wind will stay in most regions of the country of Wednesday, August 23. Hail is possible, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall will batter northern and northwestern regions.

No precipitation is forecast in southern regions only.

Fervent heat up to +35+38°C will grip Zhetysu, Ulytay, Almaty, Mangistau, Karaganda regions, and south of Aktobe region.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, in the west, east and south of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in western and central areas of Zhetysu region, and in northern, western, southern and desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire risk remains high in Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, in the north, east and south of the North Kazakhstan region, in the west, north, south of Akmola region and in southern and central areas of Karaganda region.