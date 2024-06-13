Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 13

Most parts of Kazakhstan will see unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm on Thursday, June 13, with heavy downpour, hail and squall to batter northern and eastern areas. Fair weather will delight only northwestern and southwestern regions today. Wind speed is predicted across the country, Kazinform News Agency reports

Meanwhile, Kazhydromet warns of scorching heat to grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, and south of Kostanay region in the daytime.

Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetisu, Ulytau regions, in the west and south of Mangistau, Turkistan, Kostanay regions, in the northeast of Aktobe region, in the south and central part of Abai region, in the west, south and central area of Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west and south of Aktobe region, in the west and east of Zhambyl region, in the north and central area of Almaty region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north of Zhetisy region.