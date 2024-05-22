Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22

Rain and thunderstorm, as well as squalling wind will hit most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 22, with hail expected in northern areas. Fog and gusting wind are forecast across the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As Kazhydromet informed, fire threat will be high in the south of Karaganda, Kostanay regions, in the northwest of Atyrau region, in the east of Kyzylorda region, in the west, southwest of West Kazakhstan region, in the northwest, southeast of East Kazakhstan region, and in central areas of Abai region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in the south of Abai region and in desert areas of Turkistan region.