Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet predicts unstable weather for most regions of the country on May 24. Rains with thunderstorms are forecast for some areas. Sunny weather will dominate in western and southern parts of the republic.

Strong wind, hail are possible in parts, with fog to blanket northeastern regions.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar region will increase to 15-20m/s, reaching sometimes 23-28m/s at night. Thunderstorms will hit some areas.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Hail is possible there too. Wind speed in Akmola region may reach 25m/s.

Thunderstorms and fog as well as gusty wind are forecast for Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

Thunderstorms will hit Almaty region as well as Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions at night. Gusts of wind in Almaty region will increase to 17-22m/s.

Wind speed in the daytime in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20m/s.

Fog will descend in Aktobe region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in some areas of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.