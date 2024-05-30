Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 30

Kazhydromet national weather service predicts unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, hail and gusting wind for most parts of Kazakhstan on Thursday, May 30. Rain and snow will hit mountainous areas of the country’s southeast, while heavy rainfall is forecast in northern regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Western and southern regions will stay under the impact of the anticyclone and will enjoy fair weather today.

Dust storm will hit southwestern areas, and foggy conditions are forecast in the country’s north and northwest at night and in the morning.

Nighttime temperatures may drop to -1-3°C in the east of East Kazakhstan region, and in the northeast of North Kazakhstan region.

Fire threat is reported to be high in the south, north of Atyrau region, in the west, north and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in the east of Zhetysu region, in central parts and northeast of Turkistan region, in the west and east of Zhambyl region,in the south of Kostanay region, in the west of Aktobe refion, in the south of East Kazakhstan region, and in central areas of Kyzylorda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in desert areas of Turkistan region, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west of Atyrau region, and in the east of East Kazakhstan region.