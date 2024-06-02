Rainy, windy weather persists in Kazakhstan Jun 2

Rain and thunderstorm are expected to affect most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, June 2, with heavy rains to batter eastern areas in the daytime. Southern regions only will enjoy fair weather today. Wind speed will intensify across the country, and fog will blanket northern, southwestern regions at night and in the morning, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions, in central and northeastern parts of Turkistan region, in the northwest, southeast of Zhambyl region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north, west and south of Aktobe region, in the south of Karaganda region, and in Ulytau region.

Met service also warns of extremely high fire threat in desert areas of Turkistan region, west of Atyrau region, east of Kyzylorda region, west and south of West Kazakhstan region.