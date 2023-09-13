Rainy, windy weather to grip Kazakhstan Sep 14-16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will keep dominating most areas of the country from September 14 to 16, Kazinform reports.

As the national meteorological service Kazhydromet informs, rain and thunderstorm and gusting wind will hit across the country in three days coming. Heavy rainfall is predicted in eastern regions, from September 14 to 15 in northern regions, from September 15 to 16 in western regions, and on September 16 in northwestern regions. Nighttime rain and sleet are forecast in mountainous areas of the country’s southeast.

No sharp changes in temperatures are forecast.

Temperatures in the north of Kazakhstan will stay at +3+10°C at nights, and at +13+20°C in the daytime. In southern regions, the mercury will be at +7+15°C at nights, and at +18+25°C during daylight hours.