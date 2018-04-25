Rainy, windy weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy and windy weather will rule the day in Kazakhstan today, April 25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of precipitation, including occasional rains, thunderstorm, fog, stiff wind, and hail, will be high across the country.



Patches of fog will be observed in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict that hail may douse South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in Almaty region.