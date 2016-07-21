Rainy, windy weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail is expected in some regions of the country. Only western and northwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach up to 17-22 mps in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent heat will take hold of Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions and in some parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.