Raising minimum wage is a big step - Tamara Duissenova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of the Nur Otan Party Tamara Duissenova has shared her thoughts on the initiative to raise minimum wage put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Raising minimum wage is a huge step. This initiative will benefit the entire working population," believes former Minister of Labor and Social Protection.



Tamara Duissenova noted that basically this is another way to support low-paid employees and is in tune with the Five Social Initiatives proposed by the Kazakh President earlier this year.



While delivering the Address, the President instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to raise the minimum wage from 28,000 to 42,000 tenge starting from January 1, 2019. This step will benefit about 1,3 million people in Kazakhstan. To this end, 96 billion tenge will be allotted from the republican budget annually in 2019-2021.