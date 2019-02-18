RAK Ruler witnesses signing of agreements with Akmola region

RAS AL KHAIMAH. KAZINFORM -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed the signing of agreements between RAK Economic Zone, RAKEZ, RAK Chamber of Commerce and RAK Municipality and their respective partners in Akmola region, WAM reports.

A delegation led by Malik Murzalin, Governor of Akmola region, visited Al Dhait Palace to sign agreements with the leaders of RAKEZ, RAK Chamber of Commerce and RAK Municipality in an effort to exchange information, ideas and stimulate investment in various sectors such as industry, transport, logistics and construction. The three agreements also entail building strong links between the Ras Al Khaimah entities and their respective partners in Akmola region, while the transfer of knowledge in fields such as technology and staff training also feature prominently.



H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "The people of the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan have longstanding relationships and share a mutual understanding that is so important when it comes to trade and investment.



"We welcome these cooperation agreements as a means to cement existing ties and to enhance our affiliations across a number of economic sectors and areas of expertise."



For his part, Malik Murzalin praised strong relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan in economic and trade fields, which have witnessed new horizons in recent years. The remarkable growth of these sectors propelled the bilateral ties to advanced levels.



Kazakhstan already has strong ties to Ras Al Khaimah, with more than 50 Kazakh businesses holding trade licenses at RAKEZ and the country is the 5th largest tourism market for the Emirate, with 27,168 visitors from Kazakhstan in 2018, a figure that has grown by 28 per cent when compared to 2017. Akmola is the region surrounding but not including the Kazakhstan capital Astana and has a population of about 740,000.