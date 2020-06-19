Rakhat confectionary suspends its work until June 24

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rakhat, the large confectionary of Almaty city, suspended its work until June 24, Kazinform reports.

According to the goods and services quality and safety department, since June 3 the Almaty city has seen an increase in number of COVID-19 cases. All-round measures are taken to prevent coronavirus spread and stabilize sanitary and epidemiological situation. The Green Bazaar was closed down due to violation of the Health Inspection Services requirements. Rakhat confectionary suspended its works voluntarily until June 24 due to surge in coronavirus cases among the staff, it said in a statement.