Rakhymbekov's election campaign headquarters visit Karaganda and Almaty

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl Political Party Toleutay Rakhimbekov held a meeting with the voting public in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

Those present were familiarized with the candidate's election program.



Rakhimbekov's agents also attended the youth forum in Almaty where they gave an insight into the focal points of his election program as well.



Next week Rakhimbekov is planning to visit western Kazakhstan and meet with electorate himself.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.