EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:59, 02 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Rakishev, Sukhanberdin buy 49.18% of BTA Bank ordinary shares apiece

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazkommertsbank JSC (KKB) has announced the completion of the sale of 608,374,602,366 ordinary shares of BTA Bank JSC (BTA), representing 99.4187% of the total number of common shares of BTA.

    These BTA shares were sold to KKB shareholders Mr. Kenes Rakishev and Mr. Nurzhan Sukhanberdin - 299,211,380,223 shares (or 49.18% of BTA shares sold) and 299,211,380,223 shares (or 49.18% of BTA shares sold) respectively.

    After the sale of BTA shares, KKB has ceased to be a shareholder of BTA. These common shares of BTA were sold in accordance with, and within the framework of, the proposal made to KKB shareholders for KZT0.00001 per ordinary share.

    Tags:
    Economy Banks Business, companies Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!