Rakishev, Sukhanberdin buy 49.18% of BTA Bank ordinary shares apiece

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazkommertsbank JSC (KKB) has announced the completion of the sale of 608,374,602,366 ordinary shares of BTA Bank JSC (BTA), representing 99.4187% of the total number of common shares of BTA.

These BTA shares were sold to KKB shareholders Mr. Kenes Rakishev and Mr. Nurzhan Sukhanberdin - 299,211,380,223 shares (or 49.18% of BTA shares sold) and 299,211,380,223 shares (or 49.18% of BTA shares sold) respectively.

After the sale of BTA shares, KKB has ceased to be a shareholder of BTA. These common shares of BTA were sold in accordance with, and within the framework of, the proposal made to KKB shareholders for KZT0.00001 per ordinary share.