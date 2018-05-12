Ramadan to start May 17, Chief Mufti of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Mufti of Kazakhstan Serikbay Kazhy Oraz has officially informed of the exact start of the holy month of Ramadan.

"This year by the decision of the scientific council of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, according to the Shariah laws, based on data of the country's Center for Astrophysics, Tarawih (Arabic: تراويح ) prayer will be performed at night, May 16. May 17 is determined as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan," Serikbay Kazhy Oraz said.



Photo credit:oko-meshit.kz