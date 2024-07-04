Range of SCO issues shifting from regional to global – expert

The range of issues covered by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is shifting from regional to global. This was stated by political scientist Rizat Tasim, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

“Today, the number of SCO member states is increasing. This has symbolic significance. The reason is that Iran became a member of the organization on Kazakh soil. Currently, the organization is growing further with the addition of Belarus. In general, the organization is considered open to any country wishing to contribute to the implementation of the principles outlined in the SCO Charter. Currently, the range of issues of the organization is changing from regional to global. This shows that the organization’s contribution has increased, and the decisions made are likely to influence the global agenda in the future. The most important thing is that a new program for the organization until 2035 will be adopted. There are also ecological, economic, and energy directions, which will receive the main attention,” the expert said in an interview with the agency’s correspondent on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

He also emphasized that the SCO will continue to prioritize Central Asia, as it is the core of the organization. Additionally, the Astana Declaration will feature provisions highlighting the role of Central Asia within the Organization.

In addition, the political scientist expressed his opinion on the possibility of other states joining the organization in the future.