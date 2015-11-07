EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:39, 07 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Rapper Styles P admires Golovkin&#39;s old school style

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated magazine American rapper Styles P talked about his interest in boxing and respect for Kazakhstani boxing champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reports.

    The rapper admitted he had watched Triple G fight and that he liked his style. "I love Triple G. I think he's old school and he gives you a throwback feeling. And he could box. He comes hard but boxes calmly, he takes his time. I love the guy. I think him and Terence Crawford can do a marvelous job of making boxing become more popular. There's a lot of great fighters out there, even the lightweights and bantamweights. I don't know, I just love fight. MMA and boxing are my sports," Styles P said.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!