Rare animals caught on camera in Dzungarian Alatau mountains

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Camera traps capture snow leopards, argali, and bears in Dzungarian Alatau mountains, Kazinform cites the Instagram account of the Republican Association of Public Associations of Hunters.

Snow leopards, argali, and bears were caught on camera as part of a monitoring of wildlife in Dzungarian Alatau mountains conducted by the 'Tabigat' Association late March. Works are ongoing to count the numbers of snow leopards and other mammals within the hunting farms as part of the sustainable tourism development project.

Tens of camera traps captured rare animals such as snow leopards, Red Book argali, and bears.

«…In addition to gathering information from camera traps, visual counting of animals is conducted. Rare animals Red Book argali and bears were recorded. The project is being carried out with support of the CEPF and WWF,» reads the Instagram post.