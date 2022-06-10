EN
    15:39, 10 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Rare Black stock caught on camera in E Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM - The Black stock included in Kazakhstan's Red Book was caught on camera near the Topolnik River, which is a small tributary of Lake Markakol, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The footage is available on the official Instagram page of the Markakol State Natural Reserve.

    According to the Reserve's employees, Black storks migrate to Lake Markakol in mid-April-early May and as late as early June. In fall, most birds migrate in late August and beginning of September.



