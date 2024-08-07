EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:39, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region

    Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Screenshot from video of Sairam Ugam State National Natural Park

    A trail camera in Turkistan region captured a rare black stork listed in the Red Book, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sairam Ugam State National Natural Park.

    This rare species stresses the importance of the park's work to ensure wildlife security and protection, it said in a statement.

    Black stork inhabits ponds and rivers in the Bayanaul, Tarbagatai, Kolsai Kolderi, Karkarala Ile-Alatu, Katon Karagai, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn state national parks and West Altai, Almaty and Markakol state nature reserves. These areas play a key role in creating a favorable environment for this rare species.

    Black storks arrive mid-April-early May.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Environment Turkestan region Ecology
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x