Rare black stork captured by trail camera in Turkistan region

A trail camera in Turkistan region captured a rare black stork listed in the Red Book, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sairam Ugam State National Natural Park.

This rare species stresses the importance of the park's work to ensure wildlife security and protection, it said in a statement.

Black stork inhabits ponds and rivers in the Bayanaul, Tarbagatai, Kolsai Kolderi, Karkarala Ile-Alatu, Katon Karagai, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn state national parks and West Altai, Almaty and Markakol state nature reserves. These areas play a key role in creating a favorable environment for this rare species.

Black storks arrive mid-April-early May.