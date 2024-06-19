EN
    11:00, 19 June 2024

    Rare сherry variety sells for $3,500 in Japan

    Rare Cherry Variety Sells for $3,500 in Japan
    Photo credit: umai-aomori.jp

    In Hachinohe, Japan, a container of fifteen cherries of the rare "Aomori Heartbeat" variety was sold at auction for 500,000 yen (over $3,500), Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The "Aomori Heartbeat" cherries are known for their distinctive heart shape and large size, averaging 2.5 cm in diameter.

    The sale of premium fruits and berries in Japan is a common practice, often serving as a prestigious gift for business partners. These luxury fruits are typically packaged by the producer in wooden boxes adorned with an elegant logo.

