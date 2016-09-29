EN
    10:23, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Rare pink dolphin spotted in Calcasieu Lake, Louisiana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pictures of a rare pink dolphin or Pinky taken on Calcasieu Lake in Louisiana, the U.S., have been recently published in a foreign social media.

    Your question, likely, will be as: How did a dolphin get into a lake? You should know that Calcasieu is not fresh lake, but it is not as salty as the sea. 

    Pinky is a bottle-nosed albino dolphin spotted for the first time by charter boat captain Eric Rue  on 24 June 2007

    Source: https://billionnews.ru/



