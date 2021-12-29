EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Rate of COVID-19 cases is very high among unvaccinated people in capital – Sarkhat Beissenova

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova commented on the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a briefing, Beissenova noted people from all age groups are susceptible to COVID-19, especially adults, as they account for 79.7% of the total cases in the city.

    It was noted that of the total caseload 27.8% have been recorded in persons aged 40-59, 20.3% in 30-39-year-olds, 20% in 18-29-year-olds, and 11.5% in persons over 60.

    Children under 14 are responsible for 22.9% of the total cases in the Kazakh capital.

    The speaker went on to say that the rate of infections among unvaccinated people is at 97%


    Tags:
    Astana
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!