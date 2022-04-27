Ratification of Kazakhstan-China agr’t on prevention of movement of nuclear materials approved

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Majilis approved the ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the prevention of the movement of nuclear materials. The draft law provides for enforcement of international commitments in ensuring radiation security, Kazinform reports.

The deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items».

«The ratification of the agreement will let widen and deepen cooperation in customs control to prevent illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items, extend cooperation in introducing modern technologies, to hold joint exercises and training workshops,» Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told presenting the document at today’s plenary session of the Lower Chamber.

He added that the draft law provides for enforcement of international obligations of the sides in ensuring radiation safety, namely, radiation control at checkpoints on the customs borders of the nations, to ensure radiation security of citizens.

He resumed that ratification of the agreement will contribute to more efficient legal regulation of the issues concerning the procedure for the prevention of illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive materials, radioactive waste, and radiation hazardous items.