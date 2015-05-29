Ray Mancini: Golovkin called out Floyd, Ward, Cotto and Alvarez, nobody stepped up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing legend Ray Mancini told On the Ropes Boxing Radio that he is deeply impressed with WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (33-0, 30KO) and considers him the best fighter in the sport right now.

Golovkin is the mandatory challenger to WBC middleweight champion Miguel Cotto who will defend the title next Saturday against Aussie Daniel Geale in New York. But it is unlikely that Golovkin will get a chance to test Cotto, as the latter will rather choose fighting Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in autumn. Mancini said that Cotto-Canelo is the biggest fight in terms of money, but Canelo-Golovkin is the biggest fight in terms of boxing. "Gennady Golovkin is the best fighter regardless of weight category in the world right now. He's dismantling people, he's not just beating them, he's destroying them. What I like about Golovkin is that he's called everybody out, from Floyd to Ward, and nobody has stepped up, including Canelo and Cotto. All the elite guys he's called out and nobody has stepped up," Mancini said. "People say, "What if Floyd fights Golovkin? Floyd ain't gonna get one hundred yards within Golovkin, are you kidding me? Floyd fighting Golovkin, he's not delirious, that would be a stupid fight for him," Mancini said of possible Floyd vs. Golovkin showdown.