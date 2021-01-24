RDIF agrees to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed on the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Turkey and has begun the process of technology transfer, a fund representative told TASS.

«RDIF signed an agreement with a leading Turkish manufacturer of pharmaceutical items for the production of Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey and began the process of technology transfer. Interaction with the company is carried out as part of RDIF's activities to promote Sputnik V vaccine to foreign markets,» the fund said.

The RDIF representative noted that the potential production volume is millions of vaccine doses per year, and the issue of a possible expansion of production in the future is also being discussed.

«The Sputnik V vaccine will be supplied both to the domestic market in Turkey and to other countries. Turkish partners are showing great interest in the Sputnik V vaccine,» the fund said.