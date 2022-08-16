EN
    12:05, 16 August 2022

    Real incomes of population decrease by 2%

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan has announced the major socio-economic development indicators of the country in July 2022, Kazinform reports.

    «According to preliminary data, per capita nominal incomes of the population in June 2022 made 145,592 tenge ($304.09), which is 12.2% higher than in June 2021. Real incomes of the population decreased by 2%,» a press release from the National Statistics Bureau reads.

    The number of unemployed people in July 2022 was 450,100. Unemployment rate was at 4.8%. At the end of July, 229,100 people (or 2.5%) were registered by the employment authorities.

    Average nominal wage in Kazakhstan in July 2022 was 312,124 tenge ($651,91).


    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Statistics
