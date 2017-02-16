EN
    09:46, 16 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli

    ASTANA. KAZAINFORM Real Madrid beat Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Napoli took the lead after a superb goal by Lorenzo Insigne inside eight minutes.

    Karim Benzema headed the equalizer 11 minutes later.

    Toni Kroos put Real ahead in the beginning of the second half. And Casemiro sealed the win later.

    Napoli will host the second leg on 7 March, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

     

