Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli

Real Madrid beat Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Napoli took the lead after a superb goal by Lorenzo Insigne inside eight minutes.

Karim Benzema headed the equalizer 11 minutes later.

Toni Kroos put Real ahead in the beginning of the second half. And Casemiro sealed the win later.

Napoli will host the second leg on 7 March, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.