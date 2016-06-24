Real Madrid asked to pay up to €120m for Paul Pogba by Juventus

LONDON. KAZINFORM Juventus are likely to counter Real Madrid's attempts to make Paul Pogba the world's most expensive player by offering him a contract extension until 2021 and boosting his wages from €5m a year to €7m (£5.4m).

Real Madrid have already held a meeting with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, in Monte Carlo last week, and are pondering the Italian club’s eye-watering demands before the sides next reconvene.

Notwithstanding their track record of spending hugely on marquee names, even the European champions are finding Juve’s terms prohibitively expensive.

The Italians are asking for €100m (£85m) for the 23-year-old midfielder, who is currently on duty with France at the European Championship, and around €10m-€20m in add-ons should Real, for example, win the Champions League next year.

Wages are another sticking point, with Pogba asking for €12-€13m per season until 2021 and Real coming back with an offer of €8-€9m per season.



Read more at The Guardian



Photograph: BPI/REX/Shutterstock