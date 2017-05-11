Real Madrid hold off Atletico, advance to Champions League final

MADRID. KAZINFORM Atletico Madrid were threatening to mount the biggest comeback in the history of the Champions League semifinals in Wednesday's second-leg here against Real Madrid, who lost 2-1 but prevailed 4-2 on aggregate to continue their quest to become the first club to win the competition two years in a row, EFE reports.

Down 3-0 after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Colchoneros were determined to put up a fight in the last Champions League contest to be played at Vicente Calderon stadium.

The bitter cross-town rivals combined to generate a half-dozen chances in the first eight minutes.

Antoine Griezmann threatened for Atleti in the first minute; Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo just seconds later; in the fifth minute Yannick Carrasco forced a save by Blancos goalkeeper; host keeper Jan Oblak was tested two minutes later by Casemiro, and Saul took aim on the visitors' goal in the eighth.

The home team got their reward in the 12th minute when Saul redirected a Koke corner kick into the Real Madrid net.

Carrasco tormented the Blancos, creating the disarray that ultimately left Raphael Varane with no choice but to foul Fernando Torres in the area. The referee awarded the penalty and Griezmann converted to put Atleti ahead 2-0 on the night and raise hopes of a historic turnaround.

The second goal turned out to be the prelude to nearly 30 minutes of energetic yet inconsequential play without scoring opportunities for either team.

The torpor was shattered in the 42nd minute by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who eluded three Colchoneros in the corner to put the ball in the area for Toni Kroos.

Oblak made a phenomenal stop, but Isco Alarcon knocked in the rebound to make it 2-1 and leave Real Madrid poised to play for their 12th Champions League title.

Facing the Blancos in the June 3 final at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium will be Juventus, who last hoisted the trophy in 1996.