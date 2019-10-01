Real Madrid, PSG top European football leagues

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid is at the top of La Liga with 15 points at the end of Week 7 following a scoreless draw against Atletico Madrid in a Madrid derby match Saturday.

Newly-promoted Granada continued their great start, blanking Leganes 1-0 at home, Anadolu Agency reports.

Granada and Atletico Madrid have 14 points apiece behind the leader.

Sevilla defeated Real Sociedad 3-2 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, putting the team in the sixth spot with 13 points.

Reigning champions Barcelona shut out Getafe 2-0 in an away game Saturday and is in fourth place.

In the French Ligue 1, reigning champs Paris Saint-Germain bounced back to beat Bordeaux 1-0 in an away match Saturday after suffering a surprise defeat against Reims 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG remains atop Ligue 1 with 18 points at the end of the eighth week.

Angers and Nantes follow with 16 points.

Turkish national team players Yusuf Yazici and Zeki Celik's club, Lille, drew with Nice 1-1 in an away game Saturday.

Yazici was in the starting line up but was substituted in minute 50.

Celik did not play against Nice.

Lille currently stands in fourth place with 14 points.